As Holyrood approves the Scottish Government's spending plans, we hear warnings from the forestry industry about job cuts. Also tonight, Dumfries and Galloway approves a council tax freeze, but the authority's leader says more savings are on the cards. And, the Justice Secretary announces an independent review of sentencing as it tries to tackle overcrowding in prisons, but will it make any difference? We are at HMP Dumfries.

