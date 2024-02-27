A man has died following a fatal crash on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn.

The incident happened around 3:05pm on 26 February 2024, involving a grey Nissan Note and a white Ford Kuga.

Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old male passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 82-year-old female driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been released.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 9pm.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Lothians and Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

