Carlisle United manager, Paul Simpson said he is "delighted" after they beat Burton last night.

The Blues, who are still sitting bottom of the table, are hoping to build on this win as they take on Reading at home this weekend.

“The feeling at the final whistle is one we haven’t had for many weeks so I’m delighted with it.

"We’ve now got to build on that and go into the next one with the same sort of pride we had today to get some respect back for us.

“It’s one game, I said you need the first one to be able to go on a run, so now we’ve got that, it gives us something to go for this weekend.

“We have to build on it. We’ll count the heads and see who is ok and who isn’t.

"We’ll look at what Reading do and pick a team accordingly, like we did tonight.

"We picked a shape and a group of players because we felt that was how the game was going to go, and thankfully it went how we expected and how we wanted it to.”

Some strong saves from keeper Harry Lewis allowed the team to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Bristol at the weekend.

"It’s been a tough week with the travel to Bristol on Friday, we got back late on Saturday then we were in on Sunday to recover before we travelled again on Monday," Simpson said.

"The preparation has been right and we’re really fortunate the club is prepared to back us with that type of preparation for games.

"I think it showed with the energy the players put in tonight."

Last night saw the end of their losing streak as the team took on Burton away at the Pirelli Stadium.

“The fans really stuck with us again and they've had as tough a time as we have, probably tougher because they’re forking out of their own pocket to come and travel and support us.

"We massively appreciate it and it was wonderful tonight to have them celebrating at the end.

"I told the players to make sure they went over and enjoyed it with them.

"This was for the supporters and players tonight."

