Tributes have been paid to a well-known paraglider who died after he crashed near Foule Crag on Blencathra on Sunday afternoon. Police and Mountain Rescue were called at around 2pm by walkers who'd seen the incident happen, sparking a four-hour long operation.

Rescue services were quickly deployed and a doctor was lowered to try and save the paraglider pilot, but the local man in his 60s, who's not been named, died at the scene.

It's understood that the man was a very experienced paraglider and had lived in Cumbria a long time.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) posted on social media to offer their condolences to the man who they described as a "known figure in the lakes paragliding community".

They said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the man’s family and friends.

"He was a well known figure in the lakes paragliding community, and a friend to a number of Keswick MRT members."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...