Tributes have been paid to a well-known experienced paraglider who died after he crashed in the Lake District.

Malcolm Grout - also known as Malc, crashed near Foule Crag on Blencathra on Sunday afternoon.

He was described as a cherished friend, one of "natures special people" and much-loved in the paragliding community.

Police and Mountain Rescue were called at around 2pm by walkers nearby who'd seen the incident happen at the weekend starting a four-hour long operation.

Rescue services were quickly deployed, and a doctor was lowered to try and save Mr Grout but he died at the scene.

The Great North Air Ambulance service posted on social media to say members of their team attended the incident, and they send their "deepest condolences" to his family and friends.

