With analysis and more on what this means for Cumberland - ITV Border's Kieran Macfadzean and political correspondent Tom Sheldrick

Labour and Conservative politicians set out their green strategies for economic growth in the region at the area's first ever Economic Summit.

Hundreds came to Carlisle to take part in the event, where politicians and business leaders have been discussing a sustainable strategy for the area.

More than 300 delegates attended the inaugural event at Carlisle’s Civic Centre.

Speakers at the event included the former Labour leader, Ed Miliband, who promised to make Cumbria a green energy powerhouse.

He went on to promise that if the Labour Party wins the general election, C umbria will benefit from a British Job Bonus, which would financially reward companies who choose to invest in clean energy projects.

The shadow energy secretary, Mr Miliband, said: " The British jobs bonus is absolutely about areas like Cumbria.

"It's for those parts of our industrial communities that have real potential to be places for businesses to invest.

"What it's saying to businesses is - look, we care about having production, having investment, having manufacturing in Britain and in particular areas of Britain like Cumbria, and we're going to give you an incentive to do that."

He was joined by additional speakers including Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer and Carlisle MP, John Stevenson.

Conservative MP, John Stevenson stressed the importance of nuclear for the local economy Credit: Stuart Walker Photography/Cumberland Council

Carlisle's conservative MP was keen to stress his party's own net zero ambitions.He said: "Look at the investment that's already going into Cumbria from a Conservative government.

"We've had half a billion pounds worth of investments as we've already said, and that's huge.

"That's going to allow us to develop our skills here, improve our infrastructure.

"We are also seeing the government look to invest in nuclear power and as I said already, nuclear is a very important ingredient of our local economy.

"We should again play to our strengths, build on that nuclear agenda, and that will help grow other industries for example, the hydrogen sector and other innovative ideas that will help us get towards net zero.

