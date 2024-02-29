Hundreds of trees have been planted in Dumfries and Galloway as a living memorial to those who died from Covid-19.

Local artists were commissioned to create a space where communities across Scotland could come to remember and reflect.

One of those artists was Kate Anderson, who said: "We spoke to a huge number of folk and they felt it was really important to mark the losses that have been experienced in the region.

"We're planting over 400 trees to mark all the people who have died of covid in Dumfries and Galloway, but also other kinds of losses that people in communities experienced in the course of that several years together and since."

The trees also mark the growth of a new project in Dumfries and Galloway.

Between now and mid April hundreds like this will be planted at 5 sites as part of a national project called Remembering together.

Next to the trees, people have shared stories of loved ones they lost during lockdown Credit: ITV Border

The artists say the project has been designed entirely with the community in mind.

Next to the trees, people of all ages shared stories from during lockdown, which will become part of an archive later this year.

It’s also hoped the 400 trees will help to increase the area's biodiversity.

