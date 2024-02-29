An inquest has formally been opened into the death of Annan man Paul Taylor who has been missing since October 2023.

The coroner has been granted permission to carry out the task despite his body not yet being located.

Mr Taylor was 56 at the time he was reported missing after.

Police believe he was last seen leaving his address in the Scottish town at around 9:45pm on 17th October last year.

He is believed to have travelled to Carlisle in a blue Vauxhall Corsa just before midnight on that date.

Police launched an investigation into his disappearance, and have since charged a man with Mr Taylor’s murder.

A teenager from Carlisle, who stands accused of Mr Taylor’s murder, is next due to appear in front of a judge at the city’s crown court next month.

The inquest into Mr Taylor’s death was opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court this morning by area Cumbria coroner Kirsty Gomersal.

“There are no interested persons in court for the opening Mr Taylor’s inquest but to the best of my knowledge they have been advised of today’s opening," said Ms Gomersal

She added: “Mr Taylor’s family and friends have my deepest condolences on his loss.”

Ms Gomersal said she had received information from a senior Cumbria police detective that Mr Taylor was reported as a missing person on 18th October.

“Police enquiries have led to the belief that Mr Taylor is deceased and it is a matter of common knowledge that proceedings for his murder have been commenced despite Mr Taylor’s body not being located.

Ms Gomersal said she had been granted permission to proceed to an investigation without a body under the Coroners’ and Justice Act 2009.

“The coroner’s office has also received a request from the Crown Prosecution Service to adjourn the investigation and inquest into Mr Taylor’s death due to the ongoing criminal proceedings,” Ms Gomersal stated.

Ms Gomersal formally recorded Mr Taylor’s full name, his date or birth and that he was a married man. The coroner formally suspended her investigation until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Pattinson had said in a statement earlier month: “We are still appealing to the public for information that will lead us to finding Paul's body.”

