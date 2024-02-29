A coroner has concluded that mountain rescue volunteer Chris Lewis paid the "ultimate price" when he was called out to help two men who broke lockdown rules.

Chris was volunteering with Patterdale Mountain Rescue when he fell almost 500ft down the steep face of Red Screes, above Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

The coroner recorded an accidental death, despite a 31 month gap between the accident and his death, she concluded that it was as a result of that fall.

She said that while nobody could say with any certainty what caused his fall, as no one witnessed the incident, she could be satisfied he did not intend to do so.

He died of pneumonia and a serious traumatic spinal injury sustained during the rescue.

His wife Carol told the inquest how Chris loved the outdoors, describing him as a very active man, who joined the team when he retired.

The coroner Kirsty Gomersal said, Chris "paid the ultimate price," adding that his injuries were sustained as a result of his "selflessness".

She also paid tribute to other mountain rescuers and volunteers who give their time and skills to serve those who find themselves in distress.

Chris was treated on the mountain by his teammates before being flown to hospital. Credit: Patterdale Mountain Rescue

Chris Lewis, who lived near Ambleside, died peacefully with his wife at his side, 31 months after he sustained life changing injuries during a rescue in the early hours of 6th February 2021.

Chris was called out with other members of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue team to help two men, who were later fined for breaching Covid lockdown rules after they travelled from Liverpool and Leicester.

They were called out in the middle of a dark, cloudy night when it's believed Chris fell.

Matthew Cox, who had led the team that night, described how he went looking for Chris when he realised he had not made it to the campers.

He went looking for him along the icy track when he found Chris’ helmet and glasses, and and then below, Chris.

Chris received immediate medical attention from his colleagues before being airlifted to hospital in Preston.

A JustGiving page was started to help provide the support Chris would need after his life-changing injuries

After a long period in intensive care Chris returned home, quadriplegic, needing 24-hour care.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised to help support his recovery at home.

He was still actively involved as a trustee of charities, using his extensive management experience.

He received the Inspiring Eden Award which recognised the bravery and selflessness of his service.

