Disruption is expected as part of the A66 has been closed in the Lake District following a two vehicle crash.

Police warned of traffic queues both ways between Bassenthwaite and Keswick (A591 roundabout to the B5291) due to the crash.

Diversions have been be put in place along the Thornthwaite back road, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

The collision was reported just after 9am and emergency services are in attendance.

