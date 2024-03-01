House of Fraser have confirmed that they will be closing their Carlisle store in spring this year.

Speculation started mounting over the future of the region's largest department store after closing down signs appeared in shop windows.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group commented: “House of Fraser Carlisle will be closing in Spring.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication. Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the Group for staff.”

Local councillor Paul Nedved told ITV Border it is concerning that a large store would potentially be left vacant in the city centre.

The Cafe Nero inside the House of Fraser building has since also confirmed that it plans to shut.

A spokesperson from Cafe Nero said: “Unfortunately, due to the closure of the House of Fraser store in Carlisle, we are currently scheduled to close our connected store.

"We very much enjoy operating in the town and are actively seeking a premises to be able to remain and continue to serve the community.”

