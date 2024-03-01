Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland after an incident at the weekend.

Hog retired from the sport last year, just before the Paris World Cup.

He was awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List for services to rugby union.

He made 100 caps for his country and is Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer.

Police Scotland confirmed: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday, 25 February, police were called to an address in Hawick.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged.

"He was released on an undertaking to appeal at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, which will outline any alleged offences.

