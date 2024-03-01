Hidden behind houses is an unloved area of what some would call wasteland, but for the team working to create a wetland haven for wildlife and the community it's anything but.

People of all ages in the area have been coming together to reimagine the flooded broken burn at Black Stank.

Janet Jones from the Stranraer Development Trust said: "It's really exciting, I love the fact we've got this wildlife so close to the town.

"The community have come up with some great ideas, including a young group who are part of the skate park down at Stair Park - they would like to see a dirt track created!

"There's going to be little lake areas created and hopefully with a little pagoda in the middle that could be a bandstand or a meditation place.

"There's going to be footpaths that means that everybody can use them so it's going to be a space accessible for everybody."

Project coordinator, Nick Chisholm said: "This water course is called Black Stank, and it's got some problems.

"SEPO, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, has a duty to try and improve our water quality, so they've come to us and the council and said we'd like to help to restore this watercourse back to its vibrant state.

"But, also to create land here and turn it into a fantastic wild resource.

"The big thing here is that the community is driving it, and they're so engaged and have got more ideas.