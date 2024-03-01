Man dead following two-vehicle A66 crash in the Lake District
A man in his 80s has died following a crash on the A66.
Police were called to the incident just after 9am this morning following a collision near Thornthwaite.
The collision involved a red Citroen Picasso and a white Vauxhall Combo van.
The driver of the Picasso, a man in his eighties, from the Wigton area, was subsequently pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the Picasso, a woman in her fifties, and the driver of the van, a man in his thirties, were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary with serious injuries.
The road remains closed while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.
Diversions remain in place.
Anyone with any information, who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles before the incident, are asked to contact police.
