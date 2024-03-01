A man in his 80s has died following a crash on the A66.

Police were called to the incident just after 9am this morning following a collision near Thornthwaite.

The collision involved a red Citroen Picasso and a white Vauxhall Combo van.

The driver of the Picasso, a man in his eighties, from the Wigton area, was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the Picasso, a woman in her fifties, and the driver of the van, a man in his thirties, were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.

Diversions remain in place.

Anyone with any information, who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles before the incident, are asked to contact police.

