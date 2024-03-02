One of our region's Mountain Rescue Teams (MRT) is urging people to plan before going for a walk after a night of back-to-back call outs left them at "breaking point".

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team in the Lake District say they received 4 call outs since 5pm on Friday 1 March.

The volunteers added that bad weather, including snow which fell on the surrounding mountain tops, contributed to the busy night of call-outs.

Chad Dixon from the MRT said this meant they had to call in support from other teams.

Now the charity is urging the public to plan correctly before walking in the mountains.

Mr Dixon said: “Be prepared, take extra base layers, tell people where you’re going, do it in a group, stick together, know what you’re doing.

"Look at the weather in the next twelve hours.

"The mountain weather information service is a really good source of information and it gives a really up to date view on the weather over the next couple of day so you know by all means look at that study that.

"If its not right, those hills have been there for many years so they’ll always be there to come and do it another day."

He said it's also important to remember that the Mountain Rescue Teams are all made up of volunteers.

He added: “Just spare a thought for us, we’re all volunteers and you know we’re not at base waiting for calls to come in, we’re at work, we’re changing nappies we’re making dinners.

"There’s quite a process to getting us all to base and getting us down the valley and getting us all the relevant information that’s going to keep us safe to come and look for people that need our help.

"But we are there if you do need us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...