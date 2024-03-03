Couple who died in A703 Scottish Borders crash named by Police

A husband and wife who died in a crash in the Scottish Borders have been named.

The incident happened on the A703 just before the junction for Waterheads around 3:05pm on Monday 26 February and involved a grey Nissan Note and a white Ford Kuga.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the Nissan, an 86-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was David Fletcher from the Penicuik area.

His wife, the driver of the Nissan, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Tuesday, 27 February. She was Margaret Fletcher, aged 82.

The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 9pm.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Lothians and Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the couple who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for all.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam that could assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland.

