A new framework to prevent and respond to gender-based violence (GBV) in schools has been launched.

The framework, developed by the Scottish Government, Rape Crisis Scotland and Zero Tolerance, sets out how schools can use education to tackle GBV.

What is GBV?

GBV refers to behaviours ranging from name calling, intimidation and physical violence to sexual harassment and emotional abuse which can affect anyone but is more commonly experienced by women and girls.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth unveiled the framework during a visit to Moffat Academy in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday 4 March.

The First Minister was joined by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth (second right). Credit: PA

It aims to demonstrate the ways GBV can affect young people, provide guidance to support schools' responses to GBV, and signpost to further support and learning.

It follows the publication of the Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research report last year which highlighted an increase in misogynistic views and language as an emerging concern in schools.

The First Minister said: "We want schools to create cultures in which all members of the school community know that gender-based violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Prevention and early intervention are key to the approach to address the underlying causes of gender-based violence, particularly gender inequality.

"All children and young people have a right to a learning environment where they are protected, cared for and in which their rights and needs are respected."

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: "There is no place for harassment or abuse in any form in our schools and this framework aims to provide support for everyone in a school community to recognise it as it occurs and be equipped to respond appropriately. "

The ministers met staff and students as part of their visit.

Pupil Morgan Todd said: "As a young woman, I would hate to feel there were any limits placed on my aspirations or on those of any girl at Moffat Academy.

"Gender equality is about living in a fair society where everyone is valued for their talents rather than judged by their gender. At Moffat Academy, I feel everyone gets the chance to write their own story- no matter their background or gender- helping to prepare us for life after school in modern Scotland."