A 29-year-old man has died after a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

The crash happened near Heathhall at about 11.30am on Sunday 3 March and involved a white Ford Fiesta and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta died at the scene.

The 67-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was not injured.

Police Scotland is now appealing for information.

Police Sergeant David Kerr said: "Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."

The road reopened at 3am on Monday 4 March.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1280 of Sunday, 3 March 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...