March 2024: Your weather pictures for the Border region

Every month hundreds of photos are sent in for use in our weather forecasts.

From sunshine to snow, they always showcase the best of the region.

Here are some of those sent in this month - many of which have featured on air.

You can find out how to send us your photos below, along with advice on taking the best pictures for broadcast.

Coniston Old Man Credit: Judith Morris

Seathwaite Credit: Mark Salmon

Surprise View, Keswick Credit: Connor Madden

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to weatherpics@itv.com

Twitter: You can 'x' @Ross_Hutchinson

St Abbs sheep Credit: Sarah Syme

Skiddaw Credit: Ian Alderson

Skiddaw Credit: Stu Harper

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast: