As the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) celebrates 200 years of saving lives at sea nationwide, we met crew and former crew members at Eyemouth lifeboat station on the Berwickshire coast.

The lifeboat station at Eyemouth was established in 1876 for the protection of local fishermen during periods of bad weather.

Eyemouth volunteers have since launched 888 times and saved 145 lives.

Eyemouth Harbour in years gone by. Credit: RNLI

Mechanic and navigator Peter Walker has been a crew member for almost 20 years following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and brother.

His son is the latest member of the family to join up in 2005.

Peter said: "Since I was a little boy, I always wanted to join because I saw a hero and the hero was in my dad.

"It's all the adrenaline. What is it? Where are we going? How far is it? Is it serious? I'm always nervous going to sea.

"At sixteen years old, I went to sea with my uncles on the fishing boat and the first thing they said to me going through the canyon was 'the sea always moves and you always respect it' and that's something I've always taken with me."

Peter Walker, his brother Joe, his father Joe, and his son Ben. Credit: Family handout

Dean Mark joined the RNLI aged 18 after being inspired by his grandfather's stories of sea rescues.

Dean Mark and his grandfather Alistair. Credit: ITV Border

Alistair Crombie volunteered for 13 years throughout the 80s and 90s but insists crew members are not heroes.

He said: "It's just a reaction that everyone has, If there's someone in distress, you go. You just do your best and that's it."

The charity marked its 200th anniversary at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey.

William Dougan, a helmsman from the Stranraer lifeboat station, told the PA news agency: “Days like these make you very proud – I’ve served with the RNLI for 22 years and it’s been great to come together and see other crews today.

“The service was very humble, there were some comical aspects which was nice, and it was also very traditional with the reading of the pledge and the prayers.”

