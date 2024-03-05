Play Brightcove video

There are calls for more families within the LGBTQ+ community to foster a child in Cumbria.

New figures have revealed that one in four children in Cumbria who were adopted in the last three years were adopted by LGBTQ+ families.

Cumbria Adoption works alongside Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council and within the last three years 93 children have been adopted with 23 placed with LGBTQ+ families.

The number of LGBTQ+ families adopting a child in Cumbria has doubled since 2018.

There are calls for more LGBTQ+ families to adopt in Cumbria. Credit: ITV

Rosie Crewdson-Price is a foster parent in Cumbria. She believes that there are so many children in the county who need a loving home and family.

She said: “I don’t think there is a stigma now. Years ago, yes there was. There is the odd person but for the young generation it just comes naturally to them now.

"Years ago it wasn’t the done thing, now there are so many children that have the help and support around them and if we can help in anyway then we will. Our own sons have girlfriends and it is nice that you have a variation of people around you.

"They can help you in any way, shape or form because not everyone is the same."

Rosie believes that, although it is challenging, being a foster parent it is extremely worthwhile for her.

She said: "I am not going to lie, it is demanding. If your heart is in it and if you want to help those children because they come first at the end of the day. It is demanding but the rewards that you get outweigh it, I think.

“All they basically want is to be loved, cared and fed. They want a nice home and to be able to go to school everyday."

Her partner Claire explains the feelings she gets being a foster parent. She said: "They just want to be loved, wherever that love comes from they accept that love. It is nice to know that you are giving that child a start and they love you back.

Claire and Rosie are foster parents in Cumbria. Credit: ITV

"You do get the reward."

Laura Worthington from Cumbria Fostering explains the need for more foster carers to step forward in the county.

She said: "There has been a shortage for quite some time so we are putting this out to the LGBT community because we are looking for lots more foster carers.

"We have never discriminated but I think what we found as well was what we learned from our current foster carers and adopters who are part of the LGBT community.

"They can offer empathy, maybe because they have experienced some type of discrimination themselves. We find that children just need a loving home and anyone from any family from any walk of life can do that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...