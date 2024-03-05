Campaign launched for Cumbrian lake to receive official bathing status

A campaign has been launched to achieve bathing status for a lake in Cumbria.

The West Cumbria Rivers Trust alongside the National Trust want Derwent Water in the Lake District to achieve official bathing water status.

The campaign is looking for people to feedback as part of a national consultation on the proposal to Defra.

The West Cumbria Rivers Trust say that achieving bathing status would mean regular water quality testing and increased information for users on the safety of water. The proposed site is at Crow Park in Keswick.

In order for bathing status to be achieved the site must have public toilets, car parking, litter bins and cafes.

The campaign is looking for Derwent Water to receive official bathing status. Credit: Fred Bell

Jodie Mills, Director of West Cumbria Rivers Trust said: “Achieving Bathing Water status for Derwent Water isn’t about increasing the number of bathers.

"People are enjoying the lake regardless of its status (as our surveys show), this is about increasing transparency on what is in our water and ensuring this wonderful asset is fit for us all to enjoy.

"Regular testing will ensure that we know whether these waters are fit to swim in and, where there are issues found, it enables them to be rectified.

"It’s a very short window to feedback, so please get involved by giving your support to the campaign and feeding back.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...