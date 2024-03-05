Scottish school kids hailed by fire chief as they receive bravery award

Play Brightcove video

Three 12-year-olds from the Scottish Borders have been recognised for their bravery after saving a man from a house fire.

Drae Martin, Teagan Ramsay and Melissa Watson have all been awarded the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer’s Commendation.

The trio raised the alarm as they were walking past a block of flats in Galashiels in October.

They had heard the smoke alarm coming from a property where there was a fire developing.

Drae, Teagan and Melissa went into the stairwell to investigate and tried to alert the person living in the flat.

The trio received an award which is given to members of the public deserving special recognition. Credit: Scottish Fire and Rescue

They could not make contact with the person so got a neighbour to call 999 and they waited for the fire service to arrive.

Chief Officer for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Ross Haggart said: “I was delighted to present these three young people with the highest honour we can bestow on a member of the public. Their quick decision making and actions almost certainly saved a life on that day.

“After they raised the alarm, fire service crews were able to contain the fire and ensure the safety of not only the person in the flat, but the rest of the building. This was a life and death situation, and the three children are true heroes. They richly deserve the award they received.

“Melissa, Teagan and Drae should be extremely proud of themselves.”

Crews from Galashiels Fire Station attended and put the fire out.

Paul Gibson, Watch Commander said: “We found a pan of oil on the cooker which was smoking off and boiling over. It was on the verge of catching fire and was probably seconds away from igniting.

The trio were presented with their award at school. Credit: Scottish Fire and Rescue

"If they hadn’t acted when they did we would have faced a much more serious situation. The fire fighters that were in dealing with it would have faced a much more dangerous and difficult scenario.

"The occupier of the building may have struggled to escape, I am pretty sure he would have struggled to escape. The other occupants of the block would have been put at risk as well.

“What impressed me about these three young people is they said to me they felt they had to act because the adults who were there and could hear the detector didn’t do anything. They felt as though the responsibility was on them to do something. That is what impressed me."

Chris Watson, Melissa's dad said: “Melissa was meant to be home so we actually phoned her to see where she was and when she was trying to explain we were about to give her a row then we said we understand.

"We were proud of all three of them because springing into action and actually alerting someone and probably saving a life was an immense thing to do for them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...