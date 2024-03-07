Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has stated he is looking for his side to "get some pride back" as they get set to take on Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

The Blues have endured a disappointing campaign and currently sit bottom of League One after 35 matches.

Simpson's side have won just five league matches all season and are 15 points from safety, although they do have a game in hand over Shrewsbury Town who sit 20th.

Asked with how he was preparing his side for the match with 11 games of the campaign remaining Simpson said: "W e are just trying to get quick wins.

"We are just trying to get short term wins to give everyone a boost and to get some pride back. Regardless of what the position in the league table was we would always be starting to build to the future and look to the future.

Simpson is looking for his players to "give everyone a boost" and get some wins between now and the end of the season. Credit: PA

"That is what we are doing, looking to get some quick wins and keep looking to build for the next season."

The Blues suffered defeat at home to Reading last weekend, a disappointing result as it came off the back of an impressive 1-0 away victory to Burton Albion.

Simpson is keen to put the Reading result behind him and his team and to keep looking ahead to what is next for his side.

He said: "We were obviously happy to get the result against Burton but thing didn’t go how we wanted them against Reading.

"All we can do now is review that one like we did earlier this week and start building and preparing for Charlton and that is what we are doing. There is no point to keep looking back we have done the review of it and we do that early in the week so we can start looking at the next.

"Charlton is another tough game for us but it is a game we are all looking forward to and hopefully we will be fine."

Charlton Athletic are currently on a six game unbeaten run and have had impressive victories on the road to Cheltenham Town and Derby County in recent weeks.

Simpson explained that he is well aware of the potential threat that they pose to his side on Saturday afternoon.

He said: "We know they are in good form. They are six games unbeaten and had results against the likes of Portsmouth, Derby County and Northampton, so we know it is a tough game.

"We are going to a difficult place but it is the next one for us. I think since Nathan Jones has gone into the club he has got them organised and has got them on a good run.

"We have got to go and really focus on what we can do and try and get the players to go and play with some belief and get some confidence from starting the game well and building themselves into it. If we do that we have to take whatever comes."

Simpson is delighted with the backing his side have had from the Carlisle United supporters. Credit: PA

Carlisle United will be well backed by their supporters yet again with the initial allocation for the match in London being completely sold out by Blues supporters with games in London particularly well attended by members of the CUSC London Branch.

Simpson says he is delighted at the support shown to him and his players.

He said: "It is massive, it is a huge thing. Not just for me, it is for the football club. It means that people still realise that there are a lot of positive things still going on and people want to be a part of it.

"It is what I asked for when I first came back in. I know that we are going through a real dodgy patch, it has been a horrible season so far.

"We have 11 games to do everything we possibly can to make sure we keep that support and keep everyone with a bit of a buzz ready to take into whatever comes next."

