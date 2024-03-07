Your best pictures as World Book Day celebrated in Cumbria and southern Scotland

World Book Day is here as children throughout our region dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

The aim of World Book Day is to promote reading for pleasure and to ensure that every young person have the opportunity to own a book.

World Book Day say that reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child's future success. This is said to be more influential than their family circumstances, their parents educational background or income.

The day was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide with it first taking place in the UK in 1997.

Speaking on their aims World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck said on their website: “We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

Here is a selection of the best photos from Cumbria and the south of Scotland from World Book Day 2024

Isabelle and George-Louie dressed up for World Book Day. Credit: Megan Perry

Isabelle dressed up for World Book Day. Credit: Megan Perry

Nevaeh Murray dressed up with her book on World Book Day. Credit: Rachel Murray

Jessie Irving dressed up for nursery on World Book Day. Credit: Wendy Kirkpatrick

Zahlia dressed up as little red riding hood for World Book Day. Credit: Carly Greig

Nayvah dressed up for World Book Day. Credit: Kerry Davidson

William dressed up as Luigi for World Book Day. Credit: Nichola Nevison

