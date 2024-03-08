Borders man was pulled overboard by chain weight Fatal Accident Inquiry finds

A sheriff has ruled that crew members of single person operated fishing vessels should wear personal locator beacons and personal flotation devices at all times while at sea.

Fisherman John Wilson died after falling overboard the Harriet J on 28 August 2021.

His foot became entangled in a chain weight and he was pulled overboard near Meikle Poo Craig.

The 64-year-old from St Abbs, was in the water for 1 hour and 20 minutes before being found.

The sheriff's recommendation was that single crew fisherman should wear personal locator beacons and personal flotation devices at all times whilst at sea.

Following the publication of the determination, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS said:

“We note and welcome the Sheriff’s determination.

“The Procurator Fiscal ensured that the full facts and circumstances of Mr Wilson’s death were led in evidence at the mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiry."

