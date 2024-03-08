Cumberland Council has confirmed that it will complete urgent works on the partially collapsed Cockermouth Courthouse and pursue the owner to recoup the costs.

Much of the Grade II listed building fell into the River Cocker on 8 October 2023, causing the nearby bridge to be closed to pedestrians and traffic.

In January and February, the council served notices to the owner of the building requiring urgent works to be completed in order to preserve the 190-year-old courthouse.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: “We have met with the owner of the property, exchanged correspondence and spoken to him on multiple occasions but as yet no meaningful steps have been taken to progress the works.

“We have issued legal notices in attempt to make progress, but these have not been adhered to, so we have now confirmed that we will complete the urgent works and will pursue him to recoup the costs.”

The building is owned by Samiul Ahmed. He says he is facing a "wall of silence" from elected members having attempted to engage with them.

Mr Ahmed said: "Since September 2023, I have sent multiple emails, made phone calls and direct requests for dialogue, all with the aim of preserving this historic building, with extensive documentation outlining potential breaches of statutory duties by the council.

"To date, I have received no acknowledgment, let alone a constructive response. The council's actions have led to undermined confidence in their management of this crisis."

The works required to preserve The Old Courthouse include partial demolition of the first and second floor to the rear wing and installation of weatherproofing to the remaining masonry.

Attempts to perform the works are complicated by the landlocked building's close proximity to the river which is part of a site of special scientific interest. This limits what work is allowed to take place.

