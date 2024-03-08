Homes evacuated as an 'unknown chemical' found at property in Kendal

Homes have had to be evacuated in Kendal after police found an "unknown chemical" inside a flat.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area due to the discovery.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "There is no risk to the public at this stage. However, as a precaution, five neighbouring flats have been temporarily evacuated.

"People are asked to avoid the area to allow police and partners to carry out their work at the scene."

A local resident spoke to ITV Border and said: "There were lots of police here this morning. I have seen a million fire engines and have seen more than ten police officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...