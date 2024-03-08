A proposed sculpture on the Scottish border would be larger than the Angel of the North and provide a "huge economic boost" to the region, organisers have said.

The team behind the long-awaited Caledonia Star are seeking planning permission for the sculpture at a site near to the M74, not far from Gretna Green.

It's being claimed that the sculpture, which would cost £11 million pounds to build, could bring half a million tourists to the area annually and generate millions of pounds for the local economy every year.

The Caledonia Star Trust say they've received offers of funding from a number of sources, including Community Windpower, one of Scotland’s largest green energy operators, as well as from South of Scotland Enterprise and the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

The structure would sit at thirty-five metres tall and be illuminated at night. In a statement the trust said it would "be clearly visible from the M74 and form a stunning welcome and farewell to Scotland for travellers."

The Star of Caledonia will be visible from the M74. Credit: Balmond Studio.

Alongside the sculpture the trust wants to build a visitors centre which it says would highlight local attractions, including the Robert Burns House in Dumfries and the Dark Space Planetarium Kirkcudbright, as well as Hadrian's Wall.

If the bid is approved by Dumfries and Galloway Council the visitors centre will also highlight walking routes in the region, as well as in the Scottish Borders.

In a statement the Chair of the Star of Caledonia Trust Susan Houston said: “We have always believed this project would happen. And with a new site and new plans, we have a new start.

“This revival is transformational and marks a pivotal moment for Gretna Green and the surrounding area, symbolising resilience, and adaptability in the face of challenges.

“As the Star of Caledonia gets a new home, the project is not just about a landmark sculpture but a catalyst for tourism, local economies, and community pride.”

