A woman is in a "serious" condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A75.

The incident happened at around 9:30am on Thursday 7 March and involved a HGV and a car.

The crash took place close to the junction with the A751 near Stranraer.

A 41-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital where medical staff describe her condition as "serious."

A 48-year-old man, who was the driver of the HGV, was uninjured.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for crash investigations to take place.

Road Policing Sergeant Neil Moffat said: “I’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has information which may assist our investigation, to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or which captures either vehicle before the crash.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0837 of 7 March.

