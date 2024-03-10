British speed record breaker Donald Campbell's boat Bluebird K7 "will run again on Coniston Water", according to the museum where it is now housed.

The hydroplane was transported from a workshop in North Tyneside yesterday to the Ruskin Museum in the Cumbrian village.

Thousands of people watched the boat on its journey, and people in Coniston lined the streets as they waited for it to arrive.

At a press conference this morning (Sunday 10 March), a museum spokesperson said: "This morning, we are happy to announce that the boat will run again on Coniston at a time to be agreed in the future."

What is the Bluebird story?

Bluebird K7 was used by Donald Campbell in his attempts to break water-speed records.

On 4 January 1967, Mr Campbell was preparing to smash his mark of 267mph on water.

He was trying to push his record to over 300mph, but Bluebird somersalted on Coniston Water during the attempt.

Bill Smith recovered Bluebird. Credit: PA

The incident killed Mr Campbell and left the boat a wreckage at the bottom of the lake.

North Tyneside engineer Bill Smith became fascinated with finding the craft and restoring it to its original glory.

Mr Smith and his dive team recovered the wreckage on 8 March 2001, and Mr Campbell's body was recovered with it on 28 May.

The team of engineers in North Shields began to restore the hydroplane, and in 2018, Bluebird ran again on the Isle of Bute.

After the 147-mile journey from North Shields to Coniston, Mr Campbell's daughter Gina watched the boat arrive on a flatbed lorry in the town.

Her father is honoured not far from the Ruskin Museum, which now houses the craft.

She told ITV Border yesterday that she "never thought" she would see her father's boat return to Cumbria.

"I didn't think I would live long enough. If you believe in the power of prayer - I have been praying that I'd live long enough to see this day. And I didn't think I would - I really didn't. I just thought it would never happen."

Play Brightcove video

Donald Campbell's daughter was visibly emotional as she took in the hundreds of well-wishers in Coniston.

A shire horse and a piper led the truck with the boat through the streets. Walking in front of it were Ms Campbell, and her partner Brian Eastham.

People from around the world will now be able to see the craft on display.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...