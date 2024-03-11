Play Brightcove video

The Borders league match between Gala and Selkirk ended with a decisive victory for the Maroon 32 to 12.

It was the first meeting of the two clubs for over five years.

The first quarter saw a tight match between the two sides, with no score until Ben Gill opened Gala's account with a try. Gregor Collins doubled the score just before half time.

Selkirk fought back in the second half, gaining a penalty try and reducing the score deficit.

But soon after, Angus Dun managed to break through the Selkirk defence and with a converted try the score stood at 17-7. A penalty try and Scott Pefer's break for the posts extended the lead before Tim McKavanagh completed the maroon's tally.

Selkirk's Kieran Westlake managed a consolation try in the final minutes of the game but it wasn't enough to dampen Gala spirits.

Elsewhere in the Border League, Peebles and Melrose fought to a standstill with their match ending 22-22.

In the first round of the Scottish League Cup, Berwick managed a convincing win over Dumfries with the final score at 19-48.

