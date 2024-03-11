Repair work to a fire damaged building in Maryport will get underway this week.

The Bakehouse on Senhouse Street was gutted by fire in February 2023.

Works are expected to take two weeks and will involve the removal of debris from previous collapses as a result of fire damage.

Cumberland Council says it will undertake the work after the property owners failed to comply with a court order instructing them to make the building safe.

The council will seek to recoup the costs of the works from the owners.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “We’ve stepped in to do the works as no action was taken by the property owners. We’ve appointed a local contractor and work will get underway soon.

“The works will link in with the current road closure for the ongoing Senhouse Street works with an additional week extension to ensure the building works are completed.”

Stobbarts has been appointed by the council to undertake the works.

