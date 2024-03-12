'Another tough game' - Paul Simpson preview as Blues host Barnsley

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is expecting "another tough game" as his side get ready to host Barnsley.

The Blues sit bottom of League One with 23 points from 36 matches this season.

United suffered defeat on the road to Charlton in their last match and Simpson is expecting another difficult match on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the Carlisle United website, Simpson said: " We have to go and put a performance on again. Far too many times we’ve had a good performance then let ourselves down, particularly at home.

“We know it’s another tough game, they’re a team who are chasing promotion. We’re at home and we’ve got to make sure we approach it properly.

“We had a long journey back on Saturday then we were straight back in on Sunday. We’ll make sure we get recovered then start the preparation for Barnsley.

Simpson described the Carlisle United fans as "superb." Credit: PA

“I think we’re getting a bit of pride and respect back with the type of performance we put on at Charlton, but we want to do it in front of our own fans as well. We have to try and get some wins to give everybody a boost while still preparing and building for next season.

“We need to give our home fans something, they’ve been magnificent this season. I talked about it the other day, but we’ve averaged 8,500 at home so far this season which is the best for many decades. We have to give them a performance to start with on Tuesday night and hopefully that brings a result."

The Blues have been well backed by their supporters throughout the campaign.

Simpson was keen to thank the fans for their support this season and ensured them that the players will keep fighting until the end.

He said: "The fans have been superb, and I hope they've seen that there's still a desire and an intent to go and try and finish this season properly.

“Certainly nobody is throwing the towel in - we are doing everything we possibly can. And I hope that soon we'll give them a quick boost. That will give them belief that that we can build for next season.”

