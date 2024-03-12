Two Carlisle men have been sentenced at court for attempting to petrol bomb a city centre home.

Liam Gearing, 19, formerly of Warwick Square and Harry Robinson, 22, of Swann Lane both admitted charges of attempting to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The duo pulled up outside a house on South Street in Carlisle on 28 May, 2023.

One of the men was wearing a clown mask during the incident. Credit: Cumbria Police

The two men were dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up and Robinson was also wearing a mask.

Gearing took a bottle of alcohol wrapped in a brown paper bag and attempted to light it before throwing it into the property.

The victim then heard someone shout “he’s thrown a petrol bomb in!” as a bottle with a lit rag at the top smashed inside her home.

The two men were subsequently arrested and admitted to the offences at court and were sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Gary Story said: “This was an incident which could easily have resulted in tragedy.

“Any incident which involves flames and a family home is a terrible mixture and both defendants should be thankful that their actions did not have more serious consequences.”

