A Cumbrian man has been arrested and charged after the discovery of guns, ammunition and a silencer at an industrial premises in Kendal.

The discovery was made as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

Dudley Brennan, 29, from Kendal, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 13 March charged with conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was remanded and is due to appear again in court on 15 April.

The firearms that were found were Ekol top-venting blank firing pistols. These guns can be converted into lethal weapons.

The National Crime Agency's armed operations unit were at the scene on the edge of the Lake District.

The army bomb disposal experts were also called to the industrial premises after a suspicious device was found and later confirmed not to be an explosive.

In Kendal homes were evacuated after a suspected unknown chemical discovery was made. The substance was then safely removed.

On Tuesday 12 March, a 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were also arrested in Grange-over-Sands as part of the investigation.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply firearms and the 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair were then further arrested in relation to drug offences and remain in custody for questioning.

Richard Harrison, NCA regional head of investigations, said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation which has involved the help of Cumbria Police and other agencies, to whom we are very grateful for their assistance.

“Tackling the threat of firearms is a top priority for the NCA in its mission to protect the public.”

