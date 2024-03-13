Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has described his side's form this season as "tough to deal with" as the Blues suffered defeat at home to promotion-chasing Barnsley.

Simpson's side currently sit bottom of League One having registered just five wins from 37 league matches this season.

In contrast, Barnsley sit in the play-off places and have won 20 of their 37 league matches this campaign.

Luke Armstrong opened the scoring for United latching onto a ball through the centre of Barnsley's defence and finishing beyond Ben Killip in goal.

Jordan Williams equalised for Neil Collins' side in the first half before Barnsley took the lead shortly after half-time through John McAtee.

Carlisle United have won just five league matches this season. Credit: PA

Jon Russell extended the visitors lead in the 76th minute before Danny Butterworth rounded the Barnsley goalkeeper nicely to make it 3-2 on the night.

Speaking to Carlisle United following the game, manager Paul Simpson was honest in his admission about who should have won the game.

He said: "You have to be brutally honest and yeah they were the better team. We have said this many times but you look at the levels, you have got a team there that have been in the Championship and are fighting for promotion.

"We are a team who are where we are because we deserve to be. I think the difference in the levels was really clear to see.

"That was in terms of their technical ability, the care they took with their passing and the big thing I have noticed with League One is the physicality. We had opportunities in the first-half where we got into the final third and we don’t take enough care on it.

"The disappointing thing is we work day in day out on passing and possession drills. We want to try and improve and make ourselves better and be able to compete at this level.

"Unfortunately, currently we are a long way off it."

Despite defeat on the night Simpson was pleased with the goals scored by Armstrong and Butterworth and was pleased with his January recruit's latest goal.

He said: "He is a goalscorer and I thought he did stick it away well. I also thought Dan Butterworth stuck his goal away really well.

Simpson is looking for his side to improve in their recruitment in the next transfer window. Credit: PA

"I think the gulf though between the two teams was really clear to see. It is something in terms of our recruitment that we have to do better.

"We have got to make the changes we need to the group and it is going to be a big window this one to make sure we improve. I think the lads are giving everything they have got, unfortunately we are just falling short."

Simpson's side have won just five of their 37 league games this season.

He said: "It is tough to take and tough to deal with. The run of results that we have had this season have been tough to deal with.

"We have got to keep fighting and we need to keep going it is not a case of giving up.

"The league table tells you that it is a case of it is going to be a real tough ask and if we are all being realistic we probably know what the eventuality is."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...