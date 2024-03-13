The First Minister urges the UK government to 'think again', as ministers introduce legislation to pardon sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted, but only in England and Wales. Also tonight, campaigners say the Scottish Government needs to do more to help the tens of thousands living with long covid. And, the Shadow Scottish Secretary says Labour won't raise taxes. But if people are paying less, how will the party fund their pledges if they win the General election?

