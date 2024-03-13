Play Brightcove video

A six-year-old from Whitehaven has been left devastated after his beloved chickens were stolen at the weekend.

Reggie Graham has raised his flock of nine hens and four cockerels from chicks. In the early hours of Saturday morning, all but two of the roosters were taken.

Thieves also forced their way into a caravan and stole hen feed and a sweeping brush.

In a message to the culprits, Reggie said: "Give them back. I feel sad because I want them back."

Reggie enjoyed taking the eggs from his hens to give to his teachers at school. Credit: Family picture

Reggie's mum Deya said: "He's had them since they were little chicks and he's really attached to them. They're definitely more pets than farm animals for him.

"He comes up at weekends, collect the eggs, he makes personalised egg boxes and he loves giving them away to people. He gives them away to friends and family, he takes them to school for his teachers and he takes them to a local hospice group."

Cumbria Police are asking anyone in the area who has experienced similar theft to come forward.

