Wigton's Jarrad Branthwaite has been called-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the first time as his mum stated "dreams can come true."

The Everton defender has been in fine form this season making 31 appearances for the Toffees this season.

The 21-year-old was part of the England under-21 squad that won the European Championships last summer.

Speaking to ITV Border Branthwaite's mum, Donna, said: "We are absolutely delighted for him.

"It is a super proud moment for Jarrad and all of his family. Dreams can come true."

