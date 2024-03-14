An appeal has been launched after a woman was robbed while walking her dog in Dumfries and Galloway.

The woman was "knocked to the ground" by a man during the incident that happened at around 11am on Wednesday, 13 March.

The woman was walking in Castle Kennedy at an area known locally as the airfield and had jewellery stolen.

The man is described as 5ft 9inches, medium build and short light brown hair.

He was wearing dark coloured jeans and wore a black hooded top and spoke with a local Stranraer accent.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “This area is used by local dog walkers and I would ask any of them who were out around the time of the incident to think back and consider if they noticed this man.

"Did you see anyone acting a little suspiciously either today or on previous days? Any small piece of information could be valuable so please do contact us.”

