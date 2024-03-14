Workington Town player Tom Curwen banned for 18 months

Workington Town's rugby league player Tom Curwen has been banned from sport for 18 months for breaching anti-doping rules.

Curwen broke the anti-doping rules for the presence and use of a prohibited substance.

Curwen's sample tested positive for amphetamine following an in-competition test.

The UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) Organisation notified Curwen that he may have committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV).

In response, Curwen provided evidence to show that he suffers from ADHD and used the substances to treat his condition.

Curwen was required to apply for National Therapeutic Use Exemption in advance of taking an amphetamine but he did not do so.

Curwen admitted the ADRV but stated that he had no significant fault or negligence. The matter was then heard by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

The NADP tribunal concluded that, while Mr Curwen’s ADRVs were not ‘intentional’, he was at fault and acted negligently in circumstances where he failed to take steps to investigate whether his medication included a Prohibited Substance or to obtain a TUE prior to taking it.

The NADP tribunal therefore imposed an 18-month ban from sport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...