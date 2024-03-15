Play Brightcove video

Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley is "expecting a difficult game" as they get set to host Falkirk.

The Bairns are currently unbeaten after 28 league matches this season, having won 22 and drawn six of their games.

In contrast Queen of the South have won just eight league matches this season and were defeated on the road to Annan Athletic last weekend.

Asked how he viewed the result against Peter Murphy's side last weekend, Bartley said: "With great disappointment, let’s be honest.

"Just looking at the result in isolation it was a massive disappointment so it is not something I ever want to feel again and we will be doing our upmost to make sure that doesn’t happen.

"We now have eight massive games where we need to go out and pick up as many points as we possibly can."

Queen of the South host unbeaten Falkirk at Palmerston on Saturday. Credit: PA

Queen of the South are currently 14 points off of the play-off places in League One this season. Bartley stated that he will review the campaign at the end of the season.

He said: "I’ll reflect on it come the end of the season. Dealing with the current situation I have got eight games that I am preparing the player for, first and foremost starting with Falkirk on Saturday.

"We want to be somewhere that we are not so there is always going to be disappointment within that but the only way to change it or better the situation is to go out and pick up points.

"That is my sole focus at this time. When it gets to the summer I will then reflect on why, who and the reason for things going on.

"At this moment in time it is full steam ahead to Falkirk, I don’t have time to be reflecting on things, you have to look to the future now and come the summer I will do that."

Bartley is expecting a difficult game when his side host Falkirk on Saturday.

He said: "It will be a tricky game because they are unbeaten. They look like they are going to go on and win the league. It is the same though for any game for us, you have to look after yourselves first and foremost.

"You have to take care of your own business and do things to the best of your ability. If you don’t do that then you are going to get punished.

"We saw that last week against Annan in terms of not taking our chances and the fundamental we have when it came to crosses into the box, we didn’t do that. We are going to have to be at it tomorrow and I said to the players this week it is the concentration.

"I said to them that I am not questioning their ability but it is concentration in both boxes that has to improve.

"We are expecting a difficult game, it will be the fourth time we have played them this season.

"We do know their strengths and they are very good in wide areas, they have got a lot of good players and depth in their squad. We have to go out their thought and give a good account of ourselves, we can control the controllable and do it to the best of our ability."

Bartley was keen to stress that his side must improve their concentration levels in every game and training session.

He said: "It is not just Saturday but every game and every training session.

"People talk about games but if you only concentrate for 50 minutes out of a 60 minute training session then when it goes to a game you are not going to concentrate for 100% of the duration.

"Falkirk have put in the most crosses into the box out of every team in the league so the lads have to concentrate in terms of picking people up, winning first contacts, second contacts and if you don’t win the first or the second it is about getting blocks onto it.

"We have to be at it for 90 plus minutes on Saturday. If we are not then we will make our Saturday a very difficult one because they are a team that can punish you."

Marvin Bartley is looking for his side to "look after themselves first" as they get set to take on top of the table Falkirk. Credit: ITV

Queen of the South have been disappointing at home this season, having the second worst record in the division.

Bartley believes that results home and away are just as important to him.

He said: "You need to pick up points wherever they are. If you didn’t have a great home record but a fantastic away one then you would be higher up the league.

"For me points are points, they are three points whether it is home or away.

"The reason for not picking up enough points at home, is it a young group, is it maybe a little bit more pressure on them. I always say to the players people are here paying to watch you play, they want to enjoy the experience, so take the shackles off and go and play.

"Maybe it is something that a lot of the younger players will be better for next season. I go into every game, thinking, wanting, needing three points and that is just the way I am. It is the way I was when I first came to the club and it is the way I am now."

