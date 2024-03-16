Police are appealing for information after three men were assaulted by two male youths in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened at around 7:25pm on Friday 15 March.

T hree men aged 21, 40 and 68 were assaulted in Eastgate, Peebles.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Borders General Hospital, where he is being treated for lacerations.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

The 68-year-old man did not require hospital treatment.

The two male youths are said to be around 15-16 years of age. They were both wearing grey tracksuits and black jackets during the incident.

Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident to identify the youths responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us."

