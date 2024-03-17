Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a racially aggravated hate crime incident in Cumbria.

It was reported that a boy had been assaulted in the Upperby area of Carlisle on 15 March.

Cumbria Police confirmed that four boys in their early teens, from Carlisle, were arrested on 16 March.

One was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated actual bodily harm.

The other three were arrested on suspicion of abetting racially aggravated actual bodily harm.

An investigation had been launched after images circulated online of the incident.

Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “As arrests have been made, we would continue to urge people not to share the video further so as not to impede any potential legal proceedings or to identify any of the children involved.

"We understand an incident such as this can be concerning for many but we can reassure the community this is an incident we are taking very seriously."

Cumbria Police said its officers will be increasing patrols in Carlisle, in response to concerns from the community.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...