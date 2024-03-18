Play Brightcove video

The daughter of a former Lake District sub-postmaster has set up a support group for the children of victims and is also calling for additional compensation.

Speaking to ITV Border, Katie Downey spoke of how the Horizon scandal destroyed her relationship with her parents.

She was just 11-years-old when the Horizon scandal bankrupted her parents. They ran the Post Office in Hawkshead.

Using the money from selling their home, her father Tony Downey, moved his family to France. This was all alongside dealing with the mental health impact of the scandal.

A turbulent home life followed, alongside a difficult period of time in school where she didn't speak French.

Katie said: "My dad had to flee the Lake District because of his mental health deteriorating and he just couldn’t bare to be seen by a village that thought he was stealing.

"As a child, me not knowing all of this, I resented them. When I was 18 I couldn’t wait to get away from them, which is awful and they know about this now.

Katie Downey spoke to ITV Border about the new support group she has set up. Credit: ITV

"They are very happy for me to share these feelings because it is what the Post Office has done to us as a family.

"It is not them but I can’t even imagine how they must have felt for having an 11-year-old child and just trying to do their best."

Katie now wants to speak to the UK boss of Fujitsu who produced the horizon IT system.

She said: "I am an only child and not really been able to speak to anyone about it.

"It is there initially as a support group for us all, for a safety network, but we want to speak to Fujitsu.

"Watching him in the inquiry it seemed to us as though his apology was the most sincere which means so much just for an apology. That is our aim, we would like to meet with them and discuss what they can do to help.

"Whether that is financially, through education, counselling. What can they do as they have mentioned in the inquiry, what are they able to give us and support us with."

