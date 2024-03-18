Gina Campbell has issued an emotional message of thanks following the return of Bluebird K7 to the Lake District last weekend.

Gina's father, Donald Campbell, was killed in January 1967 whilst attempting the world water speed record on the iconic craft.

Between 1955 and 1959 he broke the world water speed record on six different occasions, with four of them coming on Coniston Water.

Donald Campbell broke the world water speed record on six occasions between 1955 and 1959. Credit: PA

The record-breaking boat has now been installed in the Ruskin Museum in Coniston where Gina sat in the cockpit to thank the people who have played their role in helping the boat return to Coniston.

Gina Campbell said: "I don’t know how to thank the many people in all walks of life who have made this possible.

"Today is their day, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. The boat is now in its spiritual home, and we look forward to the future.

"Today has just been fabulous, and I can't thank everyone enough!”

