A Scottish Borders hair salon is in the running for a national award for its work supporting people with disabilities into employment.

Aquarius Hair Salon, in Earlston, creates opportunities for those with learning difficulties.

Megan Bilsland who has down syndrome is one of the longest standing employees having worked there for 18 years.

She said: "When I first started I was 13-years-old and I loved working here. I enjoy talking to the clients, sometimes I do a bit of shampooing, and some sweeping up.

“I have done an NVQ Level One in hairdressing, it was amazing, I absolutely loved it. I love working with Morag, she has been amazing and so supportive.

Megan "loves" working at the hair salon in the Borders. Credit: ITV

"She is a really good help."

Morag Sterrick is the owner of the salon and is passionate about promoting inclusion and equal opportunities.

She said: "People ask me why I do it, but the answer is, why not?

"Everyone needs an opportunity, everyone needs a chance. The additional needs people that we have worked with over the years are all keen and enthusiastic and all eager to learn.

"It is good for my business and it is good for the community. It is also good for them and we all learn from each other.

"People think that disabled people can’t learn and that is completely wrong. They can learn perfectly well, you need patience, the ability to adapt and a willingness to let people find their feet."

