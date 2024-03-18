More than 1,000 runners take part in Carlisle half marathon & 10k

Play Brightcove video

More than 1,000 people took part in Carlisle's half marathon and 10k with a special green theme in place for St Patrick's Day.

The event, held annually, started at Brunton Park, the home of Carlisle United.

The organisers said the run was the highest attended running event held in the county.

Race Director, Mike James said: "We were absolutely delighted when we realised that it was St Patrick’s Day.

"We have gone for a green theme, we have got green medals and t shirts. There has been quite a lot of people coming from Ireland as well. I am delighted with the whole event."

Emma Neil was the fastest female 10k runner.

S he said: "I have never done this race before.

"It was quite tough because there are lots of turns but getting to run through the shopping centre and stuff is quite surreal.

"It takes a few seconds off with all of the turns but it is a good course."

Carlisle United fan, Mark Emmerson, was delighted to be the fastest male in the half marathon.

He said: "I loved it, it was very special.

"I am from Carlisle and I am a Carlisle United fan so it was special to finish here at the stadium. To win, even better, I am delighted."

