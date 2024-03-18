'Story of our season' - Paul Simpson reacts following defeat at Shrewsbury Town

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has labelled his side's 1-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury Town as the "story of our season."

Daniel Udoh scored the only goal of the game on the 40th minute as the Blues suffered their 25th league defeat of the season.

Speaking to Carlisle United's website, manager Paul Simpson said: "There were key moments in both 18-yard boxes and we’ve come out on the wrong side of them, which means we don’t get anything from the game.

“I thought we showed a bit of control in the second half with the way we passed the ball, but when we got into the final third we weren’t able to find the right opportunity.

"We did get a couple of good chances, but we weren’t able to find the finish, which is disappointing. It’s the story of our season, but we’ve just got to keep going.

“We had some control in terms of possession in the second half, but it’s both 18-yard boxes where it counts, and we didn’t have it there.

"The number of goals we’ve conceded this season and the number of goals we’ve scored tell you that we’ve struggled with that for the whole of the season, not just today."

Simpson was frustrated that his side came back to Carlisle with no points.

He said: "We did huff and puff, and we had some opportunities, but all in all it’s a disappointing game for us again.

"We have to keep remembering that there are a lot of positive things to be preparing for, we’re very early into a medium-long-term plan for the football club. We have to take these really tough moments but make sure we stay strong and keep believing in what the plan is.

“Harry probably will be disappointed for the goal. We also have to be thankful for the number of saves he’s made today. It’s always easy to focus on the one that went in, but I think we need to remember he’s made a number of really good saves today.

“There were opportunities before the shot got to Harry that we should have dealt with better, and we didn’t. That’s the thing we have to do, make sure we’re all in this together and do all of our jobs properly so it doesn’t come to situations like that.

“We don’t want the season to slip away, we’re trying to be as professional as we can be to try and get results.

"This is another one that has gone today, and I felt as though if we’d been absolutely spot on in the final third we could have got something out of it, but it isn’t the first time I’ve said that this season.”

The Carlisle United boss had a message for the supporters who have continually backed his side home and away this season.

He said: "The fans were absolutely outstanding again.

"They’re continuing to turn up in their numbers every week, we can’t fault them. We’ve just got to hope they stay supporting us and stay with us because we want to make this football club better."

